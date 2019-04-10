Busta Rhymes, Timbaland Added to Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival

The countdown for Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival has begun and he has announced additional artists and activations that will take place at the event.

Newly added artists to the sold-out festival include, Timbaland, N.E.R.D, Busta Rhymes and Fam-Lay, who will join Pharrell on stage, plus sets from Kap G, Chris Brown, Charlie Wilson and Amber Mark.

The inaugural Something in the Water Festival will be set up right on Virginia Beach, and will feature previously announced weekend performances by Pharrell & Friends (Diddy, Missy Elliott, Usher, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg), Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Missy Elliott, J Balvin, Teddy Riley, Janelle Monae, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Pusha T, Kaytranada, Ferg, Jhené Aiko, Rosalía, Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco, Masego, Virgil Abloh, DRAM, Leikeli47, Radiant Children, John-Robert and more.

There will also be a special Pop-Up Church Service and will feature performances by John P Kee, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton and The Warryn Campbell Band.

The festivities go down in Pharrell’s hometown, Virginia Beach, Friday, April 26-Sunday, April 28.