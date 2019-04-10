The Tycoon Music Festival is going to bring together some of the biggest names in Hip Hop/R&B of today’s generation in Atlanta on Saturday, June 8th, 2019.

Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, T.I., and Trey Songz are all set to grace the stage at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.There’s no telling what other surprises are in store.

The festival is presented by V-103 Atlanta and Anthony Wilson, Chris Brown’s longtime manager. “We’re excited to launch this special festival and deliver an unforgettable, star-studded hip-hop concert to Atlanta,” said Anthony Wilson, TycoonMusic Festival h ost.

“Since music is such an integral part of Atlanta’s culture, we wanted to give the community an amazing concert experience with an incredible lineup, said Reggie Rouse, V103 Program Director/Entercom Format Captain and Tycoon Music Festival co- host.

Tickets are now on sale on Ticket Master.