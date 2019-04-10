From the looks of this new trailer, the live-action Lion King adaptation looks promising.

You can watch the preview for the Jon Favreau-directed flick below. Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and John Oliver are among some of the all-star cast of the 1994 adaptation.

Lion King is slate to be released on July 19.

The one minute clip was definitely a tear jerker. Disney Studios chairperson Alan F. Horn warned fans to arrived to the theaters with a handkerchief.

“It’s so emotional, he said, noting that he’s seen four cuts of the film so far. “But it’s a remake of an animated film, so there must be some percentage of the audience who will say, ‘Well, I saw the first picture.’ All I can say for sure is you cannot tell these animals aren’t real.”

