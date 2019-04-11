As it was previewed yesterday, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are teaming up on a joint colorway for the 997 sneaker, and now it’s being revealed that the collaboration will also include a matching range of apparel to go along with the anticipated drop.

The vibrant color palette we first saw on the kicks (seen above) makes its way onto a sizable set of co-branded sportswear. From classic hoodies, long-sleeve shirts and tees, to more experimental items like the fleece-based cardigans and crewnecks, ALD once again flexes on the menswear game with next level tailoring and clothes that are right on point with the seasonal vibe. That sentiment is translated even clearer with a “The Intelligent Choice” motif seen on the notable pieces, and the shoe portion, like we stated previously, is an all-around highlight that is quite the standout in terms of footwear at the moment.

Look for the full Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance capsule collection to drop tomorrow (April 12) both online and via the New York flagship (214 Mulberry St). Peep the lookbook below:



