Around this time last month, we got an early glance at the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” colorway that will be returning to shelves next month for the shoe’s 30th anniversary. Now, we’ve got an official look at a silhouette that’s sure to set off a blazing summer of sneaker heat.

As with most of the recent retros coming from Jordan Brand, this AJ4 iteration stands out most for the OG “Nike Air” branding seen on the heel. This minor detailing packs a major punch as it hasn’t appeared on a pair since 1999, with subsequent drops replacing the swoosh with a Jumpman logo. Other OG specs return as well, including the orange hangtag with identical “Nike Air” branding, cement grey accents on the eyelets and inner lining, and the signature black & red color combo that gives the shoe its “Bred” moniker in the first place. Even though we definitely love all the new things happening in the sneaker world at the moment, you can never beat the return of a good classic.

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” makes its grand return on May 4 — a whole week earlier than the date initially reported — and will retail for $200 USD at select Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com. See the new set of images below:



