Barack Obama penned a tribute letter for Nipsey Hussle, which Karen Civil read during the Memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The surprise letter came after a moving performance by Marsha Ambrosius of Mariah Carey’s “Fly Like a Bird.” Civil graced the staged dressed in an all white suit, with a blue handkerchief in the breast pocket. Representing her friend and business partner to the fullest.

In a shaky voice, Civil revealed that she was preparing to read words from the 44th President, and the crowd went wild.

“Dear Friends and Family of Nipsey:

I’d never met Nipsey Hussle, but I’d heard some of his music through my daughters, and after his passing, I had the chance to learn more about his transformation and his community work,” Obama admitted in the opening.

Barack Obama continued: “While most folks look at the Crensh neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets and despair, Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope. He saw a community that, even though its flaws, taught him to always keep going. His voice to invest int hat community rather than ignore it — to build a skills-training center and a coworking space in Crenshaw; to lift up the Eritrean-American community; to set an example for young people to follow — is a legacy worthy of celebration. I hope his memory inspires more work in Crenshaw and communities like it.

Michelle and I send our sympathies to Lauren, Emani, Kross and the entire Asghedom family and to all those who loved Nipsey.”

