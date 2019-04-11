Nipsey Hussle’s home going went down on Thursday morning and it was one fit for a king. The Staples Center was completely packed with fans and loved ones there to say their farewells to the slain rapper.

Louis Farrakhan delivered a eulogy, Barack Obama sent a farewell letter, Stevie Wonder performed, and many other memorable moments. The memorial service marked Lauren London’s first public appearance since his passing last week.

The actress delivered a heartfelt eulogy for her boyfriend which started off with a sweet text message she sent him in his sleep in January. “You made more into a woman and you have giving me an opportunity to love a man,” she read in part, adding, “I learn so much about myself with you. You have been my turn up and my church.”

She went to speak about her gratitude to have experienced such a wonderful person. “Ermias said you can’t possess people, you experience them. And I’m so grateful I got to experience such a man,” Lauren London said. But she tearfully admitted that she hurts for their son, Kross, more than anything. “My pain is for my 2 years old, he probably won’t remember how much his daddy loved him,” she sadly said.

Before exiting the stage, she had the entire crowd stand up and give a salute for their hometown of Los Angeles. “Until we meet again, The Marathon continues,” she closed out.