The life story and poems of Maya Angelou may be coming to Broadway as a one-woman stage performance titled Phenomenal Woman: An Evening With Maya Angelou.

In a statement Angelou’s son Guy Johnson who will be helping with the production, says, “My mother lived an extraordinary life,” Johnson said in a statement. “She brought a sense of passion to living and invested herself wholly in it. What she wanted most was justice for all human beings, and the freedom to experience joy and laughter. We hope to capture her joie de vivre. We’re going to include some private anecdotes that will be a revelation to audiences. I’m pleased to be working with this team in bringing her story to life and can’t wait for the public to experience it.”

The idea of the production is currently being developed and produced by David Michael Rich of Corstoria, LLC, and J. Todd Harris of Branded Pictures Entertainment

According to Deadline, the producers, of Phenomenal Woman have secured exclusive theatrical rights for key works from Angelou’s estate and have signed Johnson to help develop the project.

The producers are aiming to get Phenomenal Woman: An Evening With Maya Angelou developed for a 2021 Broadway show.

Some of Angelou’s most famous poems include: Still I Rise, On The Pulse Of Morning, and Phenomenal Woman.