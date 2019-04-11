For gamers currently expanding deeper into the virtual world of The Sims 4, Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott officially designed a new range of gear that both you and your Sims buddy can get fresh in.

Arriving as both a digital and real-life SS19 offering, the new collaboration and it’s accompanying lookbook is unlike anything we’ve seen so far. Each look incorporates a pixelated motif, including swimwear emblazoned with Plumbob gems and tees that pay slight homage to Hot Date standout Claire the Bear. Other noticeable items include a range of hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, headwear, dresses, pants, carryalls and even footwear that all incorporate the 8-bit prints. To keep it all the way ‘real,’ the set is definitely a bit on the “WTF?!” side, but given Scott’s eclectic mind when it comes to fashion, the end result is pretty on-brand with his usual left-field steez. Basically, high fashion heads can feel validated saving up simoleons to cop the collection.

The Moschino SS19 capsule with The Sims launches this weekend in Coachella Valley at Jeremy Scott’s Palm Springs Desert Party, in addition to Moschino boutiques and online starting Saturday (April 13). For the digital drop, check The Sims 4, The Sims Mobile and The Sims FreePlay to deck out your virtual mini-me. Peep the super creative lookbook below:



Images: Electronic Arts