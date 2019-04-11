NBA YoungBoy was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia and facing up to two misdemeanors. Back in February, he was with a female, Star Thigpen, who has allegedly assaulted an employee at the hotel they were staying at. It affects the case he was already in and it keeps building up.

“NBA YoungBoy is charged with marijuana possession and disorderly conduct,” TMZ reports.

Back in 2018, there were footages of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend, but was later was bailed out that next month. He will be performing during the NFL Draft weekend with Young Dolph, Key Glock and Yella Beezy in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, April 27.