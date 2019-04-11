Converse never fails when it comes to working up something fresh for its Chuck 70 silhouette, and now they’re getting help from Italian-bred streetwear imprint Slam Jam for a “Reconstructed” version of the popular sneaker model.

The cross-hatched design scheme arrives in two forms, one “navy/black” version for those that like dark kicks and a lighter “white/beige” edition for sneakerheads that know how to keep ’em clean. Both versions utilize a sort of “pieced together” construction, with intentional exposed stitching that’s split down to the outsole. The result creates a color-block effect, which looks aesthetically appealing while also creating something way left for a sneaker design that usually stays on the casual side. For a sneaker concoction like this, we just have one thing to say: IT’S ALIVE!!

Check for the Slam Jam x Converse Chuck 70 “Reconstructed” to initially drop this Saturday (April 13) at the Milan-based Converse Studio 70 pop-up, followed by a general release next Monday (April 15) at the Slam Jam store and online. Get a better look at both below: