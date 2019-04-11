In Dwyane Wade’s final career game, the future Hall of Fame Heat baller saved his final jersey giveaway for his fellow 2003 draft class member Carmelo Anthony. Melo, along with Chris Paul and LeBron James, sat courtside to watch Wade’s final game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

There was a moment late in the 4th quarter when the former New York Knicks Forward got in possession of a loose ball and stepped on the floor pump faking a shot sending the Brooklyn crowd into cheers and drew laughs from CP3 and Bron.

Wade put on a show in Brooklyn dropping a 25 point, 11 rebound, 10 assist triple-double in the 94-113 loss.

The former division rivals have a career 19-14 head to head record according to Basketball Reference with Melo getting the better of Wade overall. Wade and Anthony have had a connection off the court as well when the duo along with LeBron James and Chris Paul gave a speech at the 2016 ESPY’s to address Police brutality and the role of police in society.

Carmelo, who is currently not on an NBA roster, most recently played with Chris Paul on the Houston Rockets but was cut from the team in November.