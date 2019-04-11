The Eastern Conference playoffs are set in the final day of regular season games with the Detroit Pistons locking in the 8th seed in a 115-89 win over the New York Knicks. Without Blake Griffin, Pistons Center Andre Drummond took command of the team scoring 20 points and pulling down 18 rebounds. Luke Kennard led the team in scoring with 27 points off the bench.

Pistons Forward Blake Griffin did not play in the must-win game due to soreness in his left knee that has left the All-Star out of less competitive games toward the end of this season. The Pistons will take on Giannis Antetoukounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

In the regular season, the first place Bucks swept the Pistons 4-0 with the Bucks winning 3 of the games by 10 or more points. Game 1 is scheduled for this weekend.