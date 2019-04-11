For the third year in a row, the Las Vegas Aces franchise had the first pick in the WNBA draft. The Vegas Aces selected Notre Dame guard Jackie Young with their first pick in 2019.

Jackie Young reacts to being selected 1st overall to the @LVAces in the #WNBADraft 2019 presented by @StateFarm! pic.twitter.com/6HvfdtzHGV — WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2019

She’s the second Irish player to be drafted first after entering early joining Jewell Loyd, who had the honor in 2015. It’s the third consecutive year the Aces have had the No. 1 pick. They took Kelsey Plum in 2017 when the franchise was still in San Antonio. The Aces then drafted A’ja Wilson last season with the No. 1 pick when the franchise moved to Las Vegas.

The rest of the top five were all players who saw action deep into the NCAA Tournament, all making at least the Elite Eight. Louisville guard Asia Durr was picked second by New York, followed by Mississippi State centers Teaira McCowan taken third by Indiana. Guards Arike Ogunbowale from Notre Dame and Katie Lou Samuelson from UConn fell off the board after that.

Notre Dame had three players selected in the first round, with Brianna Turner at No. 11 overall following Young and Ogunbowale. The Irish had five players selected in the first 19 picks.

The WNBA season opens on May 24th with training camps opening up in early May.