Nipsey Hussle’s funeral was planned for Thursday at 10 a.m. PT (1:00 P.M. EST) and Tidal has decided to live stream the ceremony for members and non-members. The “Last Time That I Checc’d” rapper’s funeral will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets for the event reportedly were out of stock in 10 minutes.

As friends, family, and fans prepare for the funeral, news broke that the petition to rename the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw Blvd succeeded, and the Los Angeles City Council agreed to rename the intersection in Nipsey’s honor.

Viacom is also scheduled to air the philanthropic rapper’s funeral live on BET. Since his passing last week, social media has been flooded with posts about the Crenshaw rapper especially from frequent collaborator and close friend YG. “You was a real big bro to me no kap,” YG says in one post. “You a real one.”

Hussle’s work to improve his community, as well as his activism, will be cemented in the Congressional record according to reports thus cementing Nipsey’s long praised philanthropy in United States History.