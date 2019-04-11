Nipsey Hussle’s funeral was planned for Thursday at 10 a.m. PT (1:00 P.M. EST) and Tidal has decided to live stream the ceremony for members and non-members. The “Last Time That I Checc’d” rapper’s funeral will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets for the event reportedly were out of stock in 10 minutes.
As friends, family, and fans prepare for the funeral, news broke that the petition to rename the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw Blvd succeeded, and the Los Angeles City Council agreed to rename the intersection in Nipsey’s honor.
Viacom is also scheduled to air the philanthropic rapper’s funeral live on BET. Since his passing last week, social media has been flooded with posts about the Crenshaw rapper especially from frequent collaborator and close friend YG. “You was a real big bro to me no kap,” YG says in one post. “You a real one.”
Lost for words kuz i got so many of em 😢💙😔 We went thru so much shit together tryna make it out of LA with this rap shit, But we always got thru it then talked about it & after we talked. We laughed! You was a real big bro to me no kap. YOU 1 OF A KIND! I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit, I don’t wanna believe this shit. I’m not never accepting it. IDGAF what nobody say. It wasn’t yo time to go I’m lost homie. We had so much shit in the works. TV shows that was being written, A album “2 OF AMERIKKKAZ MOST WANTED” that we tried to work on twice but it never got done, If niggaz know NIP then Niggaz know bro got his own recording process. He rather start doin musik at 10am 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 But we was 4sho gone do it 1 day, damn bro I’m sick. The shit we had is forever bro! THE WORLD DIDNT KNOW WHAT THEY HAD TILL YOU WAS GONE I BEEN KNEW! @nipseyhussle 💙❤️💙❤️💙
Hussle’s work to improve his community, as well as his activism, will be cemented in the Congressional record according to reports thus cementing Nipsey’s long praised philanthropy in United States History.