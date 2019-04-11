Known for crafting up some of the best boots in the footwear industry — and no, not just because we’re based in the heart of New York City! — Timberland is now getting into the eyewear biz with a new range of ’80s-inspired frames debuting for the SS19 season.

Officially deemed the City Force collection, each option gives off a throwback flair that offers fresh takes on the navigator and pilot models. The aluminum and acetate build adds a sturdy, stylish and bio-based structure that come in an assortment of tortoiseshell, aluminum, black, gold-plated, clear and metal styles. Features like the geometric nose bridge cut-out add minor design detailing that stands out enough to meet all your retro style needs. If Timberland’s eyewear has the same effect as their boots, we’re sure this collection will have everyone seeing the brand from a different point of view. For our loyal New Yorkers out there, well, we’re sure all of you will now have some fresh frames to pair with your Wheat Timbs or “Beef and Broccolis.” Straight facts!

The unisex City Force eyewear collection arrives beginning in May for $203 USD at opticians and via Timberland directly. Check out the entire range of frame options below: