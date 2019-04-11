Wendy Williams is telling her longtime partner and manager, Kevin Hunter, to go to the left, to the left.

The talk show host filed for divorce on Thursday after twenty years of marriage. She was not seen with her ring on during the taping of her show earlier that afternoon, neither did she mention anything about her marital status.

The couple got married in 1997 and have one child together, Kevin Jr., 19.

Wendy Williams filed for divorce following reports of Kevin fathering a child with his decade long mistress. Additionally, the legendary host revealed that she was living in a sober house after returning from a two month hiatus which she blamed on her Graves’ disease and a fractured shoulder.

When she returned from her hiatus last month, denied any rumors of a split. “Marriages have ebbs and flows, marriage isn’t easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone,” she added, gesturing to her wedding ring. “And it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”