Last week there were rumors that HBO will be removing the Leaving Never Land documentary from their programming. The network has since denied these claims and says the search for the docu-series is still popular.

When the movie originally dropped, Aaron Carter aggressively called the accusers liars and opportunists. But now he’s done a complete 360 and said that he’s ready to tell his truth about how experiences with Michael Jackson. “In regards to that situation, I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael, so I’m going to be talking about that. “In regards to that situation, I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael, so I’m going to be talking about that.”

When asked to further explain, Carter did not give up many details. “You’re just gonna have to find out when I talk about it,” the singer explained. He revealed that he’ll be writing about the experience in an upcoming book.

In the past, Aaron Carter has revealed that he also slept in the late singer’s bed, similar to both Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who alleged Jackson sexually abused them for years as children. Carter slammed the accusers for their participation in the documentary.

“Okay, you’re a grown man, and when Michael Jackson was alive, you are backing him,” Carter said passionately in a TMZ Live interview in March. “You are up his a**. You are kissing his a**. You are there to testify for him under oath. And then when he dies, you decide that’s a good time to come out? No. What you’re doing is you’re actually stomping on an icon and a legend’s grave.”