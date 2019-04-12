Everyone is excited for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in a few weeks, including some of our favorite adidas Basketball athletes by the looks of this new collaborative range of kicks officially created alongside Marvel.
Dubbed the “Heroes Among Us” collection, this five-sneaker set features a handful of star players in the NBA and WNBA, including Los Angeles Sparks’ Candace Parker, Houston Rockets’ James Harden, Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Washington Wizards’ John Wall and retired NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady. Each player is paired with a character we know and love. You’ve got Iron Man taking over the Harden Vol 3, Captain America doing justice to the N3XT L3V3L, Black Panther pouncing onto the Dame 5, Captain Marvel flexing for the ladies on the Pro Vision and finally Nick Fury leading the pack via the TMAC 1. Super fly, indeed!
Shop the Marvel x adidas Basketball “Heroes Among Us” collection when it drops on April 26, right alongside the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame. More details on where and how to cop by clicking here, and take a look at the options below:
Images: adidas