One of the touching moments during the Celebration of Life for Nipsey Hussle was the tribute from his children. While the bright lights and thousands of people were a bit much for some of the late rapper’s children, Cameron Carter, the son of Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London and Lil Wayne did not hesitate to demonstrate the bond he shared with Nip.

Cameron took the microphone and spoke about Nipsey, stating that he shared an encounter with him in paradise.

“On the night of April 2nd, I had a dream I was in a paradise. I was in paradise and I was playing in the ocean water when Ermias [Nipsey] popped up right behind me,” Cameron said. “He said ‘Waddup killa,’ cause that’s my nickname to him. I turned around and I yelled his name and I gave him a hug. Shortly, he was gone but it was still cool, I guess. I told my mom about the dream and after I told her, I was thinking about it and I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise.”

You can see moments from Cameron’s time on the mic below.