Until the end of time, Chicago will love Derrick Rose and Derrick Rose will love Chicago. That fact is evident in the new documentary, Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story, that showed the emotion felt by the point guard when he found out he was traded to the New York Knicks in 2016.

The documentary is produced by Stadium and follows the story of Rose from growing up in Englewood on Chicago’s south side to his tumultuous NBA career.

READ MORE: Derrick Rose Erupts For a Career High 50 Points in Timberwolves Win

In the clip shared online, Rose takes a call from his agent and another former Bull, BJ Armstrong, who let him know the trade is going to happen to take him away from his home for the first time. The moment captured D.Rose breaking down at the moment but receiving words of encouragement from Armstrong to get ready for the next part of his career. He pulls it together to discuss it for the film.

“You do hear about trade rumors here and there, and this last one, the Knicks one was pretty big because it caught a lot of people’s attention,” Rose shared. “I’m good with being in Chicago. We’re trying to win there, get back on the right track, so that’s the only thing I can think about. Being in Chicago, but I do hear the rumors. I never really thought about packing up and leaving or demanding a trade.”

READ MORE: Could Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls Reunite This Summer?

The 2018-19 season was a resurgence for Rose, giving him strong support in All-Star consideration and was an early candidate for the sixth man of the year award. Recently, Rose and Armstrong expressed they would be open to a return to the United Center on the west side of Chicago if the opportunity presented itself. The current Bulls team looks very different from the one he left, after a rebuild, the team is built around a strong and young core led by Lauri Markannen, Zach Lavine, Wendell Carter Jr., and Otto Porter. The team is also projected to receive a top-four pick, with hopes to possibly add Zion Williamson or Ja Morant to the fold.

Check out the clip from the documentary below.