The Disney machine continues to roll along in a big way. The final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy finally has a name. During a panel at Star Wars Celebration today, Lucasfilm debuted the first trailer for Episode IX, which will officially be called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Fans have been waiting for this for generations.

READ MORE: Billionaire Boys Club Shows Off Its Fanboy Side With a “Star Wars” Collection

The panel featured original cast members Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO and Billy Dee Williams, who plays Lando Calrissian, as well as next generation cast members Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Jones Suotamo (Chewbacca), Naomi Ackie (Jannah) and BB-8.

The new clip starts with Daisy Ridley’s character Rey, breathing heavily and standing on a desert planet (possibly be Jakku where Rey is from and where she first met Finn or Tatooine, Luke Skywalker’s home planet, which hasn’t yet appeared in the trilogy).

READ MORE: Billy Dee Williams to Return to “Star Wars” Franchise

“We’ve passed on all we know,” Luke Skywalker narrates. “A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.”

The end of the trailer shows Rey, Chewie, Poe, Finn, C-3PO, and BB-8 looking on the wreckage of the second Death Star (presumably on Endor) across a storm-tossed sea, while Luke says (in a voice-over) “No one’s ever really gone,” followed by the Emperor’s cackling laugh.

Director J.J. Abrams noted that the new film will not take place immediately after The Last Jedi — some time has passed — but that Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa will be a part of the story as previously confirmed.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters in December.