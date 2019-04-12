We have heard Drake and J. Cole combine to make magic in music together before, but could they have more work on the way? Wrapping up his time at the O2 Arena for the Assassination Vacation tour, Drake brought the Dreamville leader to the stage for a performance of “Middle Child” and let it spill they have new collaborations tucked away.

I can’t wait to make some new music with you. I know we been working. I can’t wait to let these people here it. – Drake

“Listen, I’m gonna tell you one thing about me and this guy right here. When I think of all my earliest memories when we were doing this shit… this is just for anybody… that has a dream, that has a vision,” Drake shared with the seventh sold-out crowd in London. “When I think of all my earliest memories there was always one guy that was always right there doing the same thing as me. Taking care of his people, showin’ love, and it’s this man right here. He hasn’t changed since the first day I met him.”

Cole makes two artists that Drake has music ready to drop with. The past couple of weeks he and Future have been teasing the sequel to their What a time to Be Alive joint effort. Drake also has teased releasing another solo album so he can come back to London in 2020.

Are you excited for Cole and Drizzy the be back together on wax?

