West Coast rapper and Nipsey Hussle’s friend, The Game is calling the LAPD out for an alleged conversation about Nipsey Hussle’s family on their police radio signals, during the time when they were supposed to be guarding the Thursday funeral services.

However, according to TMZ, the police department is denying that it was them.

Listen for yourself to see if you believe that this is authentic.

The Game has been calling out anyone that seems to have anything negative to say about Nipsey Hussle, his family and his girl. Just last week, Los Angeles Confidential went off on the troublesome

Florida rapper, Kodak Black. Kodak Black was secreted recorded saying that he would like to be a shoulder for Lauren London to cry on during her time of bereavement. The Game was not the only one who check Black. T.I. stepped and not only demanded an apology but took the display dedicated to him in his Trap Museum in Atlanta down.

And just to prove that karma is a female dog, Kodak Black has not caught a break since his heartless statements. He has been band from a radio station in LA, The Crip gang has allegedly waiting to beat him up and people are saying that while crowd surfing at a concert, his fans turned on him.

Kudos to The Game for also saying that he will keep the legacy of Marathon going.

The Game is not the only celeb lending his support to the store. 2 Chains, T.I., Meek Mill and a whole gang of other celebrity friends have made it their point to rep their homeboy in one of the realest ways ever: They are spending their money at the store.