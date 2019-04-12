West Coast rapper and Nipsey Hussle’s friend, The Game is calling the LAPD out for an alleged conversation about Nipsey Hussle’s family on their police radio signals, during the time when they were supposed to be guarding the Thursday funeral services.
However, according to TMZ, the police department is denying that it was them.
Listen for yourself to see if you believe that this is authentic.
Audio of what seems to be LAPD officers intercepted on police radio & caught disrespecting Nips parents, his home-going & celebration SMFH. Then y’all stupid mothafuckas wonder why nobody has faith in the legal system or this corrupt police force/government. This shit is disgusting & the voices in this video if they are in fact police officers should be recognized by other officers & they should be brought to the light !!!! Protect & serve right ??!!?!? Fuck outta here !!! Nips mother was beautiful yesterday & his father stood by her side & showed strength in a time we all needed to see it !!! & although this doesn’t speak for every officer in the world I’m pretty sure it does for a vast majority & therein lies the problem. I wasn’t even going to post this but I had to use my platform to speak to people & make as many people aware as possible. If it’s two civilians on radio conversing it is still disheartening & sick to hear someone talk about his parents etc in this manor…. & this is really how they feel about us. I’m only one man as was Nip & now that he’s perished due to another’s jealousy & envy it is on ALL OF US to step up individually one at a time until that is a UNIFIED rock & defend not only his honor & legacy but that of all of us that grew up & lived in the same poverty stricken neighborhoods, cities around the world. This is sickening & cannot be tolerated !!!!! Nipsey’s passing has shifted the world & his memory is FOREVER !!! We cannot allow this to be heard & turn the other cheek….. & like I stated above, if these are in fact #LAPD officers we want their badges & for them to be brought to the forefront & made example of as this is a time of awakening for all. We don’t always have to respond with violence, especially in a time where our brother’s mission & passing is bringing about so much love felt around the world. But this, is UNACCEPTABLE by all means !!! #LongLiveNip #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁
The Game has been calling out anyone that seems to have anything negative to say about Nipsey Hussle, his family and his girl. Just last week, Los Angeles Confidential went off on the troublesome
Florida rapper, Kodak Black. Kodak Black was secreted recorded saying that he would like to be a shoulder for Lauren London to cry on during her time of bereavement. The Game was not the only one who check Black. T.I. stepped and not only demanded an apology but took the display dedicated to him in his Trap Museum in Atlanta down.
And just to prove that karma is a female dog, Kodak Black has not caught a break since his heartless statements. He has been band from a radio station in LA, The Crip gang has allegedly waiting to beat him up and people are saying that while crowd surfing at a concert, his fans turned on him.
Kudos to The Game for also saying that he will keep the legacy of Marathon going.
As we prepare to lay you to rest tomorrow, the city is hurt… Family, friends & fans from far & near are unified in your memory bro…. your legacy will never be forgotten as long as I walk the earth. Thank you for everything that you were. I love you forever Nip & I will do my part in making sure THE MARATHON continues 🏁🏁 #LongLiveKingNip
The Game is not the only celeb lending his support to the store. 2 Chains, T.I., Meek Mill and a whole gang of other celebrity friends have made it their point to rep their homeboy in one of the realest ways ever: They are spending their money at the store.