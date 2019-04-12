Jackee Harry Revealed She Was Slapped by Eartha Kitts for Sleeping With her Boyfriend

Jackee Harry spilled all the tea on Twitter this week.

On Wednesday someone asked Twitter, “What’s the most surreal encounter you’ve had with someone famous?” The 227 actress revealed the legendary, Eartha Kitts slapped the f**k out of her. “Eartha Kitt slapped the f%#! outta me! She thought I was sleeping with her boyfriend.. which I was, but I didn’t know he was taken.”

Eartha Kitt slapped the f%#! outta me! She thought I was sleeping with her boyfriend.. which I was, but I didn’t know he was taken. 😩💔 https://t.co/Cq4YkPM0uQ — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 10, 2019

The Twitterverse was set ablaze and everyone began reacting with hilarious GIFs and memes. One user noted their 29 years age difference made the story all more savory. “I’m just shook at the fact there’s a man with enough juice to successfully holla at Jackée Harry and Eartha Kitt”

He didn’t just eat the groceries, he restocked the shelves. https://t.co/Dh2PQ7cVAO — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 10, 2019

Of course users kept pushing for her to spill the rest of the tea, but Jackee Harry kept it real classy and gave brief explanations using grown folk rhetorics.