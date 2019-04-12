After topping the charts last month with his sophomore album Death Race for Love, emo rap star Juice WRLD is now taking Coachella Weekend 1 to roll out a range of merch made in partnership with Suzuki that coincides with the LP.

This capsule collection lines up with his latest single “Fast,” especially given the Alexandre Moors-directed music video just dropped earlier this week. The limited-edition offering features your usual merch essentials, like long-sleeve shirts, headwear and hoodies with branding from both sides etched into the design. As racing culture is always revved up, so is the color theme for this set, opting for vibrant neon green hues and orange, yellow, white and black options as well. The rollout ties back into the music via Juice WRLD’s performance at Coachella 2019 this Saturday (April 13), as it coincides with a pop-up at Palm Springs Air Museum’s Vietnam Hanger (seen above) and through NTWRK. Even if you can’t make it out to the desert this weekend to cop in-person, fans of the “Robbery” rapper should go full speed ahead at making sure to snag up a few pieces while they last.

Find out more info on the Juice WRLD x Suzuki “Death Race for Love” capsule arriving this weekend by visiting his official online store, but check out the full set in the meantime. Also, watch the “Fast” music video below if you haven’t seen it yet: