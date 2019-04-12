After reading her personal text message to Nipsey Hussle and signing off to 20,000 strong at Staples Center with “The Marathon Continues,” Lauren London returned to social media to honor her late love.

On Twitter, London issued a short message of “#LongLiveNip #TMC”

But on Instagram, she shared a new tattoo of Nipsey captioned with “Real Love Never Dies When you see me, you will always see him” and a second image of the beautiful couple at the Roc Nation Brunch with the message “King Ermias! Love you forever and even after that.”



