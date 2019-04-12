2 Chains, T.I., The Game, Meek Mill and a whole gang of other celebrity friends have made it their point to rep their homeboy in one of the realest ways ever: They spent their money.

After the unfortunate demise of the revolutionary and late great Nipsey Hussle, his Marathon store has been dealing with what many would call a “good problem.” They keep running out of stock because fans and friends keep buying everything up. In addition to buying up all the merchandise, the strip mall where the store is located has turned into what The Los Angeles Daily News has called “legacy of reinvestment.”

And for his celebrity rapper friends reinvestment requires you to put your money where your mouth is… Something that Hussle never had a problem doing.

These aforementioned emcees took to the Slauson Ave. location and dropped those bands to not only support the business, but help insure that income comes into the growing family that Hussle left.

What does this mean and how does this help?

While fans are flooding this now sacred ground with hopes to acquire just a piece of the slain hero, celebs have dropped by the clothing shop honor with their financial support an institution that not only represented personal wealth management, but economic empowerment for the community. These rappers have used their influences to persuade folk around them to buy official Marathon apparel and not the fake stuff on the corner. How can we say that?

According to Guided-Selling.org, a trade site that helps advertisers understand moves in marketing, there is a psychology behind celebrities endorsing products and why it actually influences the decisions of the consumer. The site states:

“With celebrities vouching for or promoting their products, brands can increase awareness, trust and familiarity, which are important variables in the purchase decision-making process. Consumers feel more sympathetic towards a brand, if their products are promoted by a celebrity they admire or relate to. It’s a simple psychological effect: Subconsciously people believe that purchasing a product that’s promoted by a celebrity they admire, will allow them to emulate the celebrity’s desired traits or attract similar people into their lives. They will associate the celebrities’ success, beauty, athletic skill etc. with a particular product.”

This is not to say that fans would not support any way.

However, let’s not dismiss power of symbolism and the amazing reach these rappers have… not to mention the sway they have over their fans. We hope that the trend lasts and that Marathon merchandise becomes a significant stream of income for his family in years to come.