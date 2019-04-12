LA-based streetwear imprint SHADOW HILL impressed us last season with a Fall 2018 drop, and now they’re taking the spring season to roll out some hoodies, pants and accessories that play up on the fast fashion trend.

The new Quick-Strike collection follows a color palette of brown, black, camo and the on-trend hue of the season orange. In addition to looking right, the fit is pretty snug as well due to the sweatshirts constructed from super soft material. The graphics aren’t too overbearing, and are featured throughout on everything from the headwear to the pant hems. As the name of the capsule suggests, this one will be available for a limited time only. With big-name fans like Justin Bieber racking up digs for themselves, you might want to pick up some pieces to call your own ASAP.

Shop the SHADOW HILL SS19 Quick-Strike collection right now online. Peep the lookbook below: