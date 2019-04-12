Soulja Boy has been arrested for the second time in 2019, this time for a violation of his probation.

Big Drako was arrested on Thursday as a result of multiple probation violations related to his February arrest after his home was raided. During the search by authorities, Soulja’s home had ammunition. The raid of his home was wondered after he allegedly was holding one of his ex-girlfriends captive in his home.

TMZ details Soulja was brought into a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday for a hearing but ultimately was arrested after not completing his community service.

Soulja has been on probation since 2014 and was arrested this past March. He is currently being held without bail.