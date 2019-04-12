Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop and charged with knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to Jacksonville jail records.

According to the report, the detainment charge was due to an unpaid ticket from November, and Fournette was picked up in Neptune Beach for going 37 mph in a 25-mph zone. He was briefly jailed for “knowingly driving while his license was suspended.”

BREAKING: #Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette has been arrested after a traffic violation. This is exclusive video as we saw him get booked at Duval County jail around 2:30pm today; stems from a November citation in Neptune Beach, which police say he didn’t pay. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/6AebuVKITA — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 11, 2019

The Jaguars released a statement in which they said they were aware of Fournette’s “situation,” are gathering more information and would not have any further comment at this time. Fournette was cited on Nov. 17, 2018, in Neptune Beach for going 37 mph in a 25-mph zone. The ticket was $204 and he never paid for it. Fournette’s driver’s license was suspended last month.

While the incident is a relatively minor offense, it doesn’t help that Fournette was coming off of a highly disappointing second season in the NFL and criticized for maturity issues.

Fournette played in just eight games last year and rushed for 439 yards and five touchdowns. He was suspended a game for leaving the field to join an altercation during a game at Buffalo and was publicly called out by Tom Coughlin in the final week of the season for his sideline demeanor.