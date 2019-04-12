In an effort to give us a behind the scenes look into his life and the way he has been able to navigate through the music industry, rapper Wiz Khalifa, real name Cameron Thomaz, announced a new docuseries with Apple titled Wiz Khalifa: Behind The Cam via Instagram earlier this week.

According to the Apple announcement, the series “will go into the most intimate aspects of Wiz’s life,” containing archival footage from throughout his decade-plus-long career. The series will feature interviews with his family and his closest friends.

The project was produced by SMAC Entertainment, Taylor Gang, Dirty Robber, and Atlantic Records.

In a 2:04 exclusive trailer for Variety Khalifa says, “Taylor Gang has been with me since the start, so I wanted to make something to show just how far we’ve come,” Wiz says, speaking to his fanbase and creative crew featured throughout the series.”

Friend of Khalifa and executive producer of the project Micheal Strahan also added, “Wiz and I both share a passion for family, friendship and hard work, and that’s exactly what you’ll see from him in this series. We’re excited to team up with Apple Music and give the world an intimate look into the rise of an entertainment icon.”