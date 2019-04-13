Many have been wondering about the status of the victims involved in the fatal shooting of Nipsey Hussle. One of the victims have been arrested for violating their parole, which is, hanging out with a gang member whom the LAPD recognize as being Nipsey, TMZ reports.

A 56-year-old man by the name of Kerry Lathan was one of the three people who was shot in Hyde Park on March 31, however, he survived. Lathan was rushed to a local hospital that Sunday where he was treated and released, confined to a wheelchair. Due to the tragic event, he is currently unable to walk.

Lathan was arrested on Friday (April 12), at the halfway house he resides in L.A. According to the LAPD, the acknowledged gang member Lathan was in affiliation with is Nipsey Hussle, who was notably a member of the Rolling 60’s Crips. On the day of the shooting, Hussle and Lathan went to the late Victory Lap artist’s clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, to help Lathan out with some fresh garments for his coming reunion with his family after being incarcerated for 20 years for murder. He was just released from prison from serving the respective bid.

In lieu of his arrest, the authorities are making an attempt to revoke his parole. This means Lathan faces the chance of going back into prison due to violating his parole. The violation, in this case, is hanging out with Nipsey Hussle on the day on the beloved creative’s murder, a meeting that was sanctioned in an endowment. Kerry Lathan is currently being held at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown L.A.