Tastemade, a global media company, recently announced the premiere of a new multi-media series Broken Bread, hosted by restaurant entrepreneur, social activist, and acclaimed chef Roy Choi. In the show, Choi explores social justice issues and meets inspiring individuals and organizations who use food as a platform for activism as well as a catalyst for change. The series broadcast premiere is Wed., May 15 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS channel KCET in Southern California and on Tastemade TV now available on major streaming platforms. The series will air on May 21 on Link TV via DirecTV / Dish Network at 9:30 pm ET/PT. Episodes will also be available on brokenbread.tv as well as the free PBS App.

Co-produced by KCET and Tastemade, the half-hour series profiles individuals and organizations who make a difference in their communities through food. Chef Choi uncovers innovative culinary and agricultural practices that transform food access, food justice and community. The series explores neighborhoods across Los Angeles, telling the stories of the trailblazers in the social conscious food movement including Father Greg Boyle (Homeboy Industries), Robert Egger (LA Kitchen), Olympia Auset (Suprmarkt), Mar Diego (Dough Girl) and more.

In each episode, Chef Roy highlights the problems facing our food system. While the journeys are deeply personal and informed by Roy’s own experiences, BROKEN BREAD explores some of the most pressing issues facing the food industry and our society: food deserts, food waste, immigration, sustainability, among others.

Visit Brokenbread.tv to learn about the organizations and the issues through articles, resource guides, and recipes. Viewers can take a deeper dive into the social justice issues explored in the series, and ways in which they can become activated to advance change.

A Free community screening event in partnership with Live Nation will be held at the historic Los Angeles landmark, The Wiltern, as part of the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl on Sun., May 5 from 5:30-8:30 pm. For more information about attending the event, visit www.universe.com/brokenbreadlive.