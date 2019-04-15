The streaming service wars are about to heat up. Disney is betting big on its 2019 streaming service called Disney+, and it started laying its cards on the table this week. In a three-hour event Thursday, Disney revealed the release date, price, shows, and movies planned for its Netflix competitor.

Disney+ service, which will launch in the U.S. market on November 12, 2019, at $6.99 a month. The service will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and will be available on connected TV and mobile devices.

When asked why the price was set at $6.99, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “This is our first serious foray in this space, and we want to reach as many people as possible with it.”

Additionally, Disney+ announced that all 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on the service on day one. In the service’s first year, audiences will also have access to family-friendly Fox titles like The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride and Malcolm in the Middle as part of an impressive collection of more than 7,500 television episodes and 500 films including blockbuster hits from 2019 and beyond.

Unfortunately, this means that Disney titles will likely disappear from Netflix by the end of this year. However, it will now be bunched in one special place.