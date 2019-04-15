If you were looking for Issa Rae’s hit series Insecure to make a return in 2019, there is some bad news for you. The hit show will not return until 2020.

Vulture details Insecure will not be returning until 2020 because Issa Rae has become very busy and is in high demand. HBO programming chief Casey Bloys revealed the details, stating: “Well, Issa became a big movie star!

“We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things. Issa, I think, partly, wanted a break to come back to it fresh,” Bloys added.

Issa Rae is currently starring alongside Regina Hall and Marsai Martin in Little, which just made it to theaters. HBO executives expect for Insecure to return to our screens in the same way that it departed in 2018, full of hilarious drama from Issa, Molly, Lawrence, Dro and the rest of the cast we love.