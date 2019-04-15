JAY-Z is bringing back the B-Sides concert series to New York City at the end of the month.

The Brooklyn native will grace the stage at the renovated Webster Hall on April 26th. “Day 1” Hov fans will have access to the show that will reopen the legendary venue.

JAY-Z is opening Webster Hall with ‘B-Sides 2’ on Friday, April 26 for Day 1 fans. AMEX Card Members can get tickets on 4/18 at 10am ET before the public onsale on 4/19 at 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/WFU9FNkD7B — Webster Hall (@WebsterHall) April 15, 2019

Webster Hall closed down in August 2017 after it was acquired by Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. Other acts slated to perform at the 133-year-old space is Patti Smith, MGMT, and Chromeo.

Jigga’s original B-Sides series featured appearances by Beanie Siegel, Memphis Bleek, Young Gunz, Freeway, Jay Electronica, and Jeezy. His performance of “Tidal Freestyle (Stream Of Consciousness)” which critiqued Google, YouTube, Apple, and Spotify, made headlines.

“When we were thinking about who would be the right choice to open this legendary venue, we knew it had to be a world-famous New York City icon,” stated BSE Global CEO Brett Yormark. “No one fits that description better than Jay-Z, who will join an unparalleled list of celebrated performers who have played Webster Hall.”