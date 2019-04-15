Khalid hit Twitter in celebration of his first number one album, Free Spirit. The sophomore effort from the singer moved 202,000 units in its first week.

Of the total, 85,000 of the units were traditional sales, enough to push the album to the number one spot on the charts. Free Spirit is followed by Billie Eilish’s debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and the late Nipsey Hussle follows with another strong week on the charts for his Victory Lap album, coming in at number three for 63,000 units.

“my first number 1 album y’all I love u guys so much man holy fuckkk,” Khalid issued on Twitter.

With a new album from Anderson .Paak, we will see if Khalid can hang on to the slot for another week.

3