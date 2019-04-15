As if the Keith Haring collab released earlier this season wasn’t a treat on its own, Lacoste now adds in another dope capsule for Spring 2019 inspired by the eclectic style seen and sold at Opening Ceremony.

Presented as a novel collection for SS19, this offering keeps things cool and concise with a set of T-shirts, polos, a sweatshirt and a polo dress. Some have stripes, other have snakeskin, but they all incorporate a unique style element that incorporates a modern spin on classic menswear staples. Even the thread is embroidered in gold, so you already know this a winning collaboration. While quality over quantity does play out when it comes to the total number of pieces, the quality side is thankfully pretty fresh to say the least. Snakeskin collars, a definite bonus.

Shop the Lacost For Opening Ceremony collection right now at OpeningcCeremony.com and select Lacoste stores. Peep the lookbook and select pieces below:



