FOX News host Laura Ingraham found humor in Nipsey Hussle’s memorial, and now she’s getting dragged for it.
“Yesterday in L.A., thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” Ingraham said with a grin. “Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ – F Donald Trump.”
The slain rapper was featured on the track, but it’s YG’s song. The reporter played a clip from the music video although Nip wasn’t featured in the visuals.
“Now that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham responded to the video. “Very catchy,” agreed guest Raymond Arroyo with a touch of humor. But the co-hosts clearly weren’t very impressed.
Charlamagne Tha God gave Laura Ingraham Donkey of the Day Monday morning for the now-viral clip.
The Game also clapped back saying “We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole.”
So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc… if our demographic doesn’t effect that we will STOP support of ALL SPONSORS immediately !!! We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same. Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice !!! I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!! #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁 DO NOT LET THIS SLIDE MY PEOPLE. I know you can feel the energy NIP left all of us.. I know you feel it !!!!! 🙏🏾
T.I. also joined the conversation. “This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people.”
This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people. My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me… especially from @foxnews But rest assured that sooner than later you’ll BOTH see… WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY… and watch how many people dance in the streets,laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN!!!! Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER!!!! Neither of you WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has… EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful,demonic spirits. And with that… I’m logging off IG at least a month or so… 🖕🏽
Nipsey Hussle was a known pillar to the Los Angeles community and was unfortunately gunned down on Sunday, March 31st in front of his clothing store, The Marathon.