FOX News host Laura Ingraham found humor in Nipsey Hussle’s memorial, and now she’s getting dragged for it.

“Yesterday in L.A., thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” Ingraham said with a grin. “Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ – F Donald Trump.”

The slain rapper was featured on the track, but it’s YG’s song. The reporter played a clip from the music video although Nip wasn’t featured in the visuals.

“Now that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham responded to the video. “Very catchy,” agreed guest Raymond Arroyo with a touch of humor. But the co-hosts clearly weren’t very impressed.

Charlamagne Tha God gave Laura Ingraham Donkey of the Day Monday morning for the now-viral clip.

The Game also clapped back saying “We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole.”

T.I. also joined the conversation. “This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people.”

Nipsey Hussle was a known pillar to the Los Angeles community and was unfortunately gunned down on Sunday, March 31st in front of his clothing store, The Marathon.