Lena Waithe is now coming back in front of the camera to star in the third season of the hit HBO series Westworld the network had confirmed.

Waithe previously starred in and wrote for the Netflix series Master of None. She won the Emmy for best comedy writing for the episode “Thanksgiving,” with the episode based on Waithe’s own experience of coming out to herself and her family. She is currently the showrunner on the BET series adaptation of Boomerang. The second season of her Showtime series The Chi, which Waithe created and executive produces, premiered earlier this month.

Waithe’s other acting credits include the film Ready Player One as well as the shows This Is Us, Transparent, and Dear White People.

Besides all of her current projects, Waithe is the screenwriter of the upcoming filk Queen & Slim starring Daniel Kaluuya and is also the executive producer of upcoming series Twenties.

Waithe joins Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) as a newcomer to the show for season three.

The series, based on the Michael Crichton film of the same name, was created for television and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions also executive produce along with Richard J. Lewis and Athena Wickham.

Westworld is currently filming and doesn’t currently have a release date at the moment but a 2020 premiere seems very likely.