Black horror films. Over the weekend, their latest film Thriller was released on Netflix on April 14th.

According to the film’s description, a cruel but innocent childhood prank turns deadly when introvert target Chauncey Page (Jason Woods) accidentally kills one of his tormentors. With their friend dead and young Chauncey sent to prison, the children at fault swallow their guilt and get on with their lives as best they can. Years later Chauncey is released. A tall, intimidating figure, his return to the neighborhood conjures uncomfortable feelings for the kids, now teenagers, who fear that he may want to confront them about the horrible past. With their high school preparing for Homecoming and parties and romance at the forefront of their minds, everyone is traumatized when members of their crew start turning up murdered in increasingly gruesome ways. It becomes clear that Chauncey wants far more than a simple apology—he wants revenge.

Thriller is the debut from director/writer/producer Dallas Jackson and produced by Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, John Lang and Zac Locke, who executive produced, for DIVIDE/CONQUER, and co-produced by David Grove Churchill Viste. Legendary MC/producer RZA, the leader of Wu-Tang Clan, composed original music (to be released), executive produced and acts in the film.

Thriller stars actress/model Jessica Allain and the impressive full ensemble cast includes Mykelti Williamson (Forrest Gump), Luke Tennie (SYFY’s Deadly Class), Tequan Richmond (Ray), Paige Hurd (Everybody Hates Chris), Chelsea Rendon (Starz’ Vida), Mitchell Edwards (The First Purge), Pepi Sonuga (Famous in Love), Jason Woods (Proven Innocent), Maestro Harrell (The Wire), and Michael Ocampo (Shooter).