One of the greatest comeback stories in sports history happened this past Sunday, as Tiger Woods won his fifth Green Jacket at the 2019 Masters, proving once again that you can defy any odds when you just do it. Nike doubles down on that notion by unveiling the latest apparel collection for one of their longest and most deserving brand athletes.

The pieces reflect Tiger’s steez on the court during the tournament, including the Nike Dri-FIT TW Vapor Mock-Neck Golf Top that’s sure to be a top seller after those pics of his victory moment from the 18th hole putt (seen above). Also included in the mix are the Nike Flex slim pants, AeroBill Classic 99, a TW Perforated Mesh II belt and the Nike Golf Tour Premiere sneaker in black and white to provide a few footwear options. Unfortunately no replica Green Jacket in this set, but the offering overall makes up for the missed opportunity to provide a complete fit made for a master.

Shop the full Nike Golf 2019 Tiger Woods collection right now at Nike.com, and see some of our select faves from the set below: