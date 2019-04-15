“Old Town Road,” the now viral hit that has spawned numerous memes and stirred up the conversation about the diversity of Black musicians has a new accomplishment under its belt.

Lil Nas X’s earned a No. 1 record and broke Drake’s record on Billboard’s U.S. Streaming Songs chart. The record was previously held by the 6 God’s “In My Feelings,” which raked in 116.2 million streams in one week. Drizzy’s then-viral single now moves to the No. 2 spot of an all-time stat of single week streaming totals.

Aside from the rapper achieving a historic accolade, Old Town Road marks Cyrus’ first No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 record. In the past he enjoyed top 10 success with his 1992 breakout single, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Other notable statistics from the single include the 124,000 downloads earned in a week, which is the biggest total since Drake’s God’s Plan. Additionally the song tops the Digital Song Sales, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot Rap Songs, Streaming Songs, and Airplay Gainer categories.

An official video hasn’t been released yet, but Will Smith offered a cameo.