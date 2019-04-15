Russell Westbrook has given the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 a ton of different makeovers since the sneaker first launched — one minute a Super Soaker theme, the next we’re hit with March Madness heat — but now he’s going in a more personal route with a new iteration dedicated to the legacy of childhood friend Khelcey Barrs III.

The death of Khelcey Barrs is something like a high school basketball legend at this point: in May 2004, the promising 16-year-old high school hoops star collapsed on the Los Angeles Southwest College gym floor during one of his weekly scrimmage games, later dying at the hospital and ending a career that many believe would’ve rivaled that of Westbrook. The OKC star understands this feeling too, and always finds a way to discretely incorporate the memory of Barrs in his signature sneaker designs. This one in particular is a full-on tribute, featuring a “KB3” tag on the medial ankle and seasonal colorway that reflects the time of year that Westbrook lost one his closest friends who had every ounce of talent to be balling alongside and/or against him in the NBA today. Not only is the theme of this special release respectable on all levels, but it actually looks dope overall as well. Major props for this one, Russ.

Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 made in tribute to Khelcey Barrs III will retail for $125 USD in the weeks ahead on Nike.com. More pics below: