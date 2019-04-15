Your April in Hip-Hop will be closed out with ScHoolboy Q and his new album CrasH Talk. The TDE representative revealed the new album will arrive on April 26, 2019, with an announcement on Twitter.
NEW ALBUM “CrasH Talk” 4.26.19 pic.twitter.com/D0GJt2MgAJ
— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) April 15, 2019
Fans have been on the lookout for Q’s new album after announcing it would be delayed due to the death of Nipsey Hussle. Now with a set release date, we can hear what will be following the two singles “Numb Numb Juice” and “CHopstix.”
Q has released the video for the Travis Scott assisted “CHopstix” that should hold you over until the end of the month when the album is available.