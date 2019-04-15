Your April in Hip-Hop will be closed out with ScHoolboy Q and his new album CrasH Talk. The TDE representative revealed the new album will arrive on April 26, 2019, with an announcement on Twitter.

Fans have been on the lookout for Q’s new album after announcing it would be delayed due to the death of Nipsey Hussle. Now with a set release date, we can hear what will be following the two singles “Numb Numb Juice” and “CHopstix.”

Q has released the video for the Travis Scott assisted “CHopstix” that should hold you over until the end of the month when the album is available.