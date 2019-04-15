Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the National Basketball Coaches Association’s 2019 Coach of the Year, the association announced Saturday morning. Budenholzer, led the Bucks to 60 victories—marking Milwaukee’s best regular season since 1980-81–and the league’s best record, 60–22, in his first season with the team.

“Mike Budenholzer in his first year as the Head Coach of the Bucks, led the franchise to the top record in the entire NBA,” Mavericks head coach and NBCA President Rick Carlisle said in a statement. “Congrats to Bud on this prestigious recognition.”

Before Budenholzer took over the team, Milwaukee finished the 2017-18 season with 44-wins. The franchise had not broken 50-wins since 2000-01, yet under Budenholzer the team finished two games ahead of the Raptors (58–24) in the East for the No. 1 seed.

.@Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the 2019 recipient of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award. Official Release: https://t.co/q5rSus6IJr pic.twitter.com/m7eZiA2f6c — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) April 13, 2019

The voting for this year’s award once again illustrates the depth of coaching excellence in the NBA, as 8 of the 30 Head Coaches received votes. In addition to Budenholzer, the following Coaches also received votes:Kenny Atkinson, Michael Malone, Nate McMillan, Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder, and Terry Stotts.

This year’s recognition marks the second time in Budenholzer’s career that he’s won a Coach of the Year award. He received the Red Auerbach Trophy, which is selected by the media, as the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2014-15 after leading the Hawks to a 60-22 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.