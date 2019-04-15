Luke Walton was unemployed for less than 24 hours. The former Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach has agreed to become the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Saturday.

The Kings and Luke Walton have agreed to terms for him to be the next coach, a source tells @TheAthleticNBA. The length of his deal will be in line with that of Kings GM Vlade Divac, running through the 2022-23 season. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 13, 2019

Walton mutually parted ways with the Lakers on Friday after going 98-148 in his three seasons as head coach of the team. He still had two years remaining on his five-year deal.

He finished his third season as head coach with a frustrating and disappointing 37-45 record in a season that began with massive expectations after LeBron James’ arrival.

Kings general manager Vlade Divac fired Kings coach Dave Joerger on Thursday. Sacramento finished 39-43 this season — the most wins for the franchise since the 2005-06 season. Assistant general manager Brandon Williams also was let go.

Walton was not able to get the Lakers playing at a high, consistent level. James was injured during the Christmas Day game against Golden State and missed 17 games. The front office whiffed on a chance to bring Anthony Davis into the fold before the trade deadline. And injuries decimated the team down the stretch.

Walton will get a chance to prove himself again in Sacramento. The Kings have a very young nucleus that loves to play with each other and no egos or management, breathing down his neck.