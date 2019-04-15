SOURCE SPORTS: Tiger Woods is Back On Top of the Golf World After Winning His First Majors in 11 Years

After a decade battling inner demons and mediocrity on the golf course, Tiger Woods is back on top of the mountain. The 43-year-old Woods shot a final-round 70 Sunday to win the Masters by one stroke over Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, and Dustin Johnson.

Woods, who shot minus-13 for the tournament, last captured a major title in 2008 at the U.S. Open. He hadn’t won a Masters since 2005.

Tiger Woods has won the Masters. His 81st PGA TOUR win.

His 15th major title.

His 5th green jacket.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/xC8165hypE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 14, 2019

The golf legend walked up to the 18th hole to the sound of roaring cheers to capture the victory, a throwback to earlier years when he consistently dominated the most prestigious tournament in golf.

The road to redemption was a long one for Tiger. In 2009, it was revealed that Woods, who was married with children at the time, had a series of affairs. Tiger was one of the, if not the, most recognizable sports figures in the world at the time and the all-consuming nature of the scandal just can’t be overstated.

In the fallout of the scandal, Woods took an indefinite break from golf and lost countless sponsorships. When he returned, Woods suffered a series of serious injuries over the years. He was never really able to come out ahead.

Until Sunday, when he won the Masters tournament. Woods now has won 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus’ 18. When Woods reached 14, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would cruise past the Golden Bear. But personal problems and three back surgeries derailed his momentum.