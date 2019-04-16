A$AP Rocky has been popping up on the style scene frequently in recent months, from previewing the Raf Simons x Templa Winter 2019 capsule to jumping into lookbooks for Calvin Klein and even Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF WANG. Today though, it’s all about his own AWGE imprint and the brand’s latest collaboration with Japanese retailer NEEDLES.

The small set keeps things limited to open hem tracksuits, seen in a variety of colors that include purple, red, lilac and a black closed hem option. A classic grey hooded sweatsuit is also available, which like the rest of the items in this offering incorporates NEEDLES’ mainstay butterfly logo in addition to the AWGE letter logo. From the smooth poly options to the throwback velour, this is the proper way to get prepared for spring.

Look out for A$AP Rocky’s new AWGE collab with NEEDLES to drop this Saturday (April 20) at NEPENTHES in New York and Tokyo, as well as Domicile Tokyo. Lookbook below:



Images: NEPENTHES

